HBO has canceled its filmmaking comedy, The Franchise, after one season.

"We're so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the tremendously talented team behind The Franchise, especially Sam Mendes , Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, and this hilarious ensemble of actors," the cable network said Friday.

"While we won't be moving forward with another season, we look forward to collaborating with all of them in the future."

The show wrapped up its only season on HBO and its streaming platform Max in November.

The eight-episode series follows the cast and crew of a problem-plagued, big-budget superhero movie at a studio in England.