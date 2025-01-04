HBO has canceled its filmmaking comedy, The Franchise, after one season.
ADVERTISEMENT
"We're so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the tremendously talented team behind The Franchise, especially Sam Mendes, Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, and this hilarious ensemble of actors," the cable network said Friday.
"While we won't be moving forward with another season, we look forward to collaborating with all of them in the future."
The show wrapped up its only season on HBO and its streaming platform Max in November.
The eight-episode series follows the cast and crew of a problem-plagued, big-budget superhero movie at a studio in England.
It starred Daniel Bruhl as anxious director Eric, Himesh Patel as Daniel, the production's long-suffering assistant director, Billy Magnussen as insecure action star Adam and Richard E. Grant as Peter, the Shakespearean-trained stage legend who feels he is slumming it in a sci-fi blockbuster.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.