AMC has released a 45-second trailer for Season 3 of its 1970s-set crime drama, Dark Winds.

"The expanded third season, featuring eight episodes, picks up six months after the events of season two and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake," said a synopsis released Friday.

"Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications."

Friday's preview shows Leaphorn cryptically speaking about monsters walking the earth and how he accepts the fact that people are bound forever to those they kill.

Premiering March 9, Season 3 also co-stars A. Martinez, Jenna Elfman, Bruce Greenwood, Raoul Max Trujillo and Tonantzin Carmelo.

The show is based on Tony Hillerman's best-selling novels.