It's been 10 years since Nicki Minaj released The Pinkprint, and she celebrated the milestone by releasing an anniversary edition of the album Friday.

"I'm waiting up with you tonight," the rapper told fans on Instagram. "We have about four hours left. I love you sooooooooo sooooooooo much."

The album, which dropped at midnight, includes four previously unreleased tracks.

She collaborates with Swae Lee on "Turn Yo Cap Back," while David Guetta and Davido join her for "If It's Okay."

She shared a snippet of "If It's Okay" on social media, and her fans applauded the track.

"Davido was genius," one commenter said. "I love you so much."

Parker Ighile teams with Minaj on "Remember Me," while late rapper Juice WRLD is featured on "Arctic Tundra."

The Pinkprint was initially released in 2014 and includes 16 songs, including hit singles "Pills n Potions" and "Anaconda." The anniversary version has 27 tracks in all.

Minaj completed her Pink Friday 2 tour earlier this year.