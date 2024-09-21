Joan started her journey of finding love on The Golden Bachelorette several years after she lost her late husband, John Vassos, to pancreatic cancer in early 2021.
The Golden Bachelorette just premiered September 18 on ABC, and Joan, a 61-year-old mother and private school administrator from Rockland, MD, was shown meeting 24 bachelors, most of whom she thought were kind and well-intentioned.
"And it's something I haven't felt since John passed away. I feel like I'm out there floating, and he just has this very warm and easy way about him. He has this quick laugh and he's very sincere, and he just makes me feel comfortable."
Joan therefore gave Keith her First Impression Rose, and she gave him the first little kiss of the season.
At the first Rose Ceremony of the season, Joan ended up eliminating six bachelors: David Huff, William "Bill" Hernandez, Kenneth "Ken" O'Brien, Pablo Gonzalez-Juana, Ralph "RJ" Johnson, and Thomas Richardson.