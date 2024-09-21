Disney/Gilles Mingasson

[ Spoilers: This report contains brand new, updated spoilers for Joan's season -- including Joan's actual winner.]

New Golden Bachelorette spoilers have surfaced revealing a different winner of Joan Vassos ' heart than what was previously reported and some updated details about 's ending.Joan started her journey of finding love on several years after she lost her late husband, John Vassos, to pancreatic cancer in early 2021.just premiered September 18 on ABC, and Joan, a 61-year-old mother and private school administrator from Rockland, MD, was shown meeting 24 bachelors, most of whom she thought were kind and well-intentioned.There were also a few bachelors who definitely caught Joan's eye during the limo entrances on Night 1. Joan called Pascal Ibgui Mark Anderson , and Jonathan Rone for example, very "handsome."But one man stood out because of the feeling that he gave Joan in her heart, and that man was Keith Gordon "Keith makes me feel safe," Joan explained to cameras."And it's something I haven't felt since John passed away. I feel like I'm out there floating, and he just has this very warm and easy way about him. He has this quick laugh and he's very sincere, and he just makes me feel comfortable."Joan therefore gave Keith her First Impression Rose, and she gave him the first little kiss of the season.At the first Rose Ceremony of the season, Joan ended up eliminating six bachelors: David Huff, William "Bill" Hernandez, Kenneth "Ken" O'Brien, Pablo Gonzalez-Juana, Ralph "RJ" Johnson, and Thomas Richardson.In a preview of what's to come on this season, Joan appears to tell Mark, the father of The Bachelor 28 winner Kelsey Anderson , that she loves him.And so what happens between Joan and Mark, and does Keith go all the way to win Joan's final rose after he had just received her first one on the show's debut episode?It appears there is a lot of love and tears to come, and the new spoilers may shock you!spoilers have just been updated by Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone after he had reported incorrect spoilers earlier this summer.So will Joan find true love for the second time in her life and get engaged on ?!Click thelink below to learn all of the currently-known spoilers for Joan's season!

