Mercy -- a sci-fi adventure starring Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson and Kali Reis -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $11.1 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Avatar: Fire and Ash with $7 million, followed by Zootopia 2 at No. 3 with $5.7 million, The Housemaid at No. 4 with $4.2 million and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple at No. 5 with $3.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Marty Supreme at No. 6 with $3.5 million, Return from Silent Hill at No. 7 with $3.3 million, Hamnet at No. 8 with $2 million, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings at No. 9 with $2 million and Primate at No. 10 with $1.6 million.