Several stars from the beloved TV series Longmire are out promoting their new projects at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah this weekend.

Robert Taylor -- Wyoming Sheriff Walt Longmire himself -- was in town to promote his horror movie, Saccharine.

He met up with Zahn McClarnon, who played Matthias on the contemporary western and was there to talk about Season 4 of his new series, Dark Winds.

The two posed for a photo with John Bishop, who played Bob Barnes.

Taylor posted the snapshot on Facebook.

Elsewhere, Taylor reunited with Cassidy Freeman , who played his daughter Cady on Longmire.

Freeman shared a photo of them on Instagram, captioned, "Other dad."

She posted another selfie of her with Bishop with the message, "John Bishop can't help but look cool."

The actress was at the festival to promote her film, Chasing Summer.

Longmire, a contemporary western based on the best-selling novels of Craig Johnson, ran from 2012 through 2017.

Longmire Days, a festival celebrating the show and books, runs every July in Buffalo, Wyo.