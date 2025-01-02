The Duchess of Sussex is ringing in the New Year with a fresh Instagram account.

On Wednesday, Meghan Markle shared her first post in seven years.

The video shows Markle at the beach. She runs toward the water and then bends to write 2025 in the sand.

Viewers can hear the sound of waves, and then Markle's laugh.

Markle has not posted on a personal account since 2018, when she and Britain's Prince Harry became engaged. The couple got married the same year, and have since had two children.

Comments for the video have been turned off.

The account has already accumulated some 851,000 followers.

Markle had previously starred in Suits.