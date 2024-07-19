Hulu released an extended trailer for Playground on Friday. The reality show, executive produced by Megan Thee Stallion, premieres all episodes July 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playground is the dance studio run by Pussycat Dolls creator Robin Antin and choreographer Kenny Wormwald. Megan also recruits dancers there.

The trailer introduces some of the new dancers featured on the series. Clips show romances and fights, including fights between dancers and Antin, along with montages of acrobatic dance moves.

Dancers include Alexis Beauregard, Roman Royale, Dexter Carr, Madison Cubbage, Venetia Nellam, Maurice Huston, Zonta, and Nick Baga.

The first season of Playground has nine episodes.