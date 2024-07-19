Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan returns for Season 4 in August.

A new trailer shows Freddy Dodge and Juan Ibarra as they support miners in their quest for gold.

"Seventeen million dollars worth of gold you're possible standing on right there," Dodge says to a miner in the teaser.

Dubbed "the gold whisperers," Dodge and Ibarra travel from town to town to offer their gold recovery expertise.

"With increased stress on small-scale miners from inflation, they will only take a cut if they can double a miner's recovery. The odds are tougher than ever," an official show synopsis reads.

The show airs Aug. 16 on Discovery Channel at 8 p.m. EDT.