Tell Me Lies gets its a premiere date for Season 2, nearly two years after the first aired on Hulu.

The show, which is based on a 2018 novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, shows the impact of an addictive yet destructive relationship on college students Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White).

The repercussions of their toxic attachment to one another ripple into the lives of everyone they encounter, according to an official synopsis.

"Beneath her confident facade Lucy is hiding a childhood trauma that has left her feeling disconnected from her peers," the synopsis says. "When she meets Stephen, Lucy sees a dark streak in him that she recognizes in herself, and will inadvertently bring her demons to light."

The upcoming season introduces another love interest, Leo, played by Thomas Doherty, and explores other characters in Lucy's world. Lucifer actor Tom Ellis also joins the cast.

"My intention going into this show, even from Season 1 was: What are the repercussions within a friend group from one central set of lies?" showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer told People.

Season 2 will air on Hulu Sept. 4 with two episodes, and release new ones weekly.