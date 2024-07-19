CBS will honor late actor and comedian Bob Newhart during a tribute Monday.

The network announced Bob Newhart : A Legacy of Laughter, an Entertainment Tonight special, in a press release Friday.

The one-hour tribute will air Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and also stream on Paramount+.

Entertainment Tonight's Nichelle Turner will host the special, which looks back at Newhart's 70-year career.

Newhart, a Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor and comedian, died at age 94 on Thursday following a short illness. His credits include The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart.

In addition, the show explores Newhart's personal life and his marriage to his late wife, Ginnie Newhart, with new stories about how he changed American culture through comedy.