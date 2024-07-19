Bel-Air Season 3 will air on Aug. 15 and a new trailer shows Will spending his summer working at a country club and navigating complicated family dynamics.

The show, which streams on Peacock, reimagines '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and was inspired by a trailer that executive producer and director Morgan Cooper had created. Will Smith saw that snippet and joined the project as an executive producer.

"Everything has a little more kick to it this season," Cooper said in a press release. "The colors are more vibrant, the sound is elevated, the cinematography is more immersive."

The trailer shows Will, portrayed by Jabari Banks, talking to his father, Lou, played by Marlon Wayans.

"I see my son making the same ... mistakes as me and there's nothing I can do about it," Lou says.

Will and Carlton, who is played by Olly Sholotan, also explore partnership despite their different backgrounds, an official synopsis says.

"Season 3 explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself? How does family build broken trust?" said showrunner Carla Banks in a statement.