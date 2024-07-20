Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Macedonian leader Alexander the Great in 356 B.C.-- Poet Petrarch in 1304-- Pope Innocent IX in 1519-- Monk\/botanist Gregor Johann Mendel in 1822-- Explorer Edmund Hillary, who in 1953 reached the summit of Mount Everest, in 1919-- Artist Nam June Paik in 1932-- Writer Cormac McCarthy in 1933-- Former Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., the longest serving woman in U.S. Congress history, in 1936 (age 88)-- Actor Diana Rigg in 1938-- Actor Natalie Wood in 1938-- Artist Judy Chicago in 1939 (age 85)-- Musician John Lodge (Moody Blues) in 1943 (age 81)-- Musician Kim Carnes in 1945 (age 79)-- Musician Carlos Santana in 1947 (age 77)-- Musician Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister) in 1952 (age 72)-- Musician Paul Cook (Sex Pistols) in 1956 (age 68)-- Actor Donna Dixon in 1957 (age 67)-- Musician Mick McNeil (Simple Minds) in 1958 (age 66)-- Musician Chris Cornell (Soundgarden\/Audioslave\/Temple of the Dog) in 1964-- Actor Dean Winters in 1964 (age 60)-- Musician Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) in 1966 (age 58)-- Actor Josh Holloway in 1969 (age 55)-- Actor Sandra Oh in 1971 (age 53)-- Actor Omar Epps in 1973 (age 51)-- Actor Simon Rex in 1974 (age 50)-- Actor Judy Greer in 1975 (age 49)-- Actor Charlie Korsmo in 1978 (age 46)-- Model Gisele Bundchen in 1980 (age 44)-- Musician Mike Kennerty (All-American Rejects) in 1980 (age 44)-- Actor\/filmmaker John Francis Daley in 1985 (age 39)-- Actor Osric Chau in 1986 (age 38)-- Dancer\/Julianne Hough in 1988 (age 36)-- Actor Alycia Debnam-Carey in 1993 (age 31)-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Maia Shibutani in 1994 (age 30)