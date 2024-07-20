Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Macedonian leader Alexander the Great in 356 B.C.

-- Poet Petrarch in 1304

-- Pope Innocent IX in 1519

-- Monk/botanist Gregor Johann Mendel in 1822

-- Explorer Edmund Hillary, who in 1953 reached the summit of Mount Everest, in 1919

-- Artist Nam June Paik in 1932

-- Writer Cormac McCarthy in 1933

-- Former Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., the longest serving woman in U.S. Congress history, in 1936 (age 88)

-- Actor Diana Rigg in 1938

-- Actor Natalie Wood in 1938

-- Artist Judy Chicago in 1939 (age 85)

-- Musician John Lodge (Moody Blues) in 1943 (age 81)

-- Musician Kim Carnes in 1945 (age 79)

-- Musician Carlos Santana in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister) in 1952 (age 72)

-- Musician Paul Cook (Sex Pistols) in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Donna Dixon in 1957 (age 67)

-- Musician Mick McNeil (Simple Minds) in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Chris Cornell (Soundgarden/Audioslave/Temple of the Dog) in 1964

-- Actor Dean Winters in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Josh Holloway in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Sandra Oh in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Omar Epps in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Simon Rex in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Judy Greer in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Charlie Korsmo in 1978 (age 46)

-- Model Gisele Bundchen in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician Mike Kennerty (All-American Rejects) in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor/filmmaker John Francis Daley in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Osric Chau in 1986 (age 38)

-- Dancer/Julianne Hough in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Alycia Debnam-Carey in 1993 (age 31)

-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Maia Shibutani in 1994 (age 30)