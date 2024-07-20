Pop star Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a 12th consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Zach Bryan's Great American Bar Scene, followed by Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 3, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 4 and Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 7, Shaboozey's Where I Am Isn't Where I Am Going at No. 8, Megan Thee Stallion's Megan at No. 9 and Bryan's self-titled album at No. 10.