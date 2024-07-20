Country music star Rory Feek has married his longtime girlfriend Rebecca in Montana, eight years after the cancer death of his wife and singing partner Joey Feek.

"When you want to do something special for someone special in your life, you'll do just about anything to bring them joy," Feek, 59, wrote on his blog, explaining how he wrote and performed a new song called "I do" at the event.

"And knowing how much this weekend and the beginning of our new life together meant to Rebecca, and to me, I wanted to find a way to use the gifts God has given me to be a gift to her, and to all those who love us but couldn't join us for our wedding. And so I made something for her to remember our special day. A wedding album of sorts; video set to music. And though it's only three minutes long, it is the culmination and celebration of a much, much longer journey for her, and for me, and for [my 10-year-old daughter] Indiana," he added. "It is the moment when a beautiful past meets an even more beautiful present. And together we begin walking into a future filled with more faith, more hope, and even more love."

Rebecca, whose last name Feek did not disclose in his post, is Indiana's school teacher.

Joey died March 4, 2016, at the age of 40. She was married to Rory for 14 years at the time of her death.