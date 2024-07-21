Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Pope Sixtus IV in 1414

-- Musician Chauncey Olcott in 1858

-- First lady Frances Cleveland in 1864

-- Writer Ernest Hemingway in 1899

-- Musician Isaac Stern in 1920

-- Musician Kay Starr in 1922

-- Producer Norman Jewison in 1926

-- Actor/comedian Don Knotts in 1924

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in 1938

-- Actor Edward Herrmann in 1943

-- Musician Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, in 1948 (age 76)

-- Cartoonist Garry Trudeau in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Jon Lovitz in 1957 (age 67)

-- Mokgweetsi Masisi, president of Botswana, in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Emerson Hart (Tonic) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick (Fitz and the Tantrums) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Charlotte Gainsbourg in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Damian Marley in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Justin Bartha in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Josh Hartnett in 1978 (age 46)

-- Baseball legend CC Sabathia in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician Romeo Santos (Aventura) in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Diane Guerrero in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Betty Gilpin in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Juno Temple in 1989 (age 35)

-- Model Sara Sampaio in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Jessica Barden in 1992 (age 32)