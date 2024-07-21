Fitness guru Richard Simmons' staff released his final social media post Saturday -- one week after his death at the age of 76.

"Richard worked very hard on his posts for you," Simmons' representatives wrote on his X feed.

"He had many ideas and would work ahead... going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting," the team added.

"As you know, on the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday. So, we have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you'd want to see it."

Simmons had planned to post a photo of him wearing a NASA spacesuit on July 14.

His intended message was, "Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard."

Simmons was discovered unresponsive by his housekeeper in his Hollywood Hills home, a day after he took a fall on his 76th birthday. He is believed to have died of natural causes.