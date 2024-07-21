NBC officially orders 'Suits' spin-off with Stephen Amell
UPI News Service, 07/21/2024
NBC has officially ordered a Suits spin-off set in Los Angeles and starring Heels and Arrow alum Stephen Amell.
"Meet Ted Black. Suits LA. Coming soon," Amell captioned a photo of him on the new show's set.
The post has already gotten more than 220,000 "likes" since it was posted Saturday.
A premiere date for the series has not yet been announced.
"Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles," NBC said in a press release.
"His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives."
