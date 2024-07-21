Twisters is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $80 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Despicable Me 4 with $23.8 million, followed by Inside Out 2 at No. 3 with $12.8 million, Longlegs at No. 4 with $11.7 million and A Quiet Place: Day One at No. 5 with $6.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Fly Me to the Moon at No. 6 with $3.3 million, Bad Boys: Ride or Die at No. 7 with $2.7 million, Bad Newz at No. 8 with $1.1 million, MaXXXine at No. 9 with $819,000 and The Bikeriders at No. 10 with $701,000.