Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Writer Emma Lazarus in 1849-- Artist Edward Hopper in 1882-- U.S. political family matriarch Rose Kennedy in 1890-- Artist Alexander Calder in 1898-- Robert "Bob" Dole, longtime U.S. senator\/1996 GOP presidential nominee, in 1923-- Fashion designer Oscar de la Renta in 1932-- Actor Louise Fletcher in 1934-- Actor Terence Stamp in 1938 (age 86)-- Game show host Alex Trebek in 1940-- Musician George Clinton (Parliament-Funkadelic) in 1941 (age 83)-- Actor\/musician Bobby Sherman in 1943 (age 81)-- Actor Danny Glover in 1946 (age 78)-- Comedian\/actor Albert Brooks in 1947 (age 77)-- Musician Don Henley (Eagles) in 1947 (age 77)-- Writer S.E. Hinton in 1948 (age 76)-- Musician Alan Menken in 1949 (age 75)-- Actor Willem Dafoe in 1955 (age 69)-- Musician Keith Sweat in 1961 (age 63)-- Musician Emily Saliers (Indigo Girls) in 1963 (age 61)-- Comedian\/actor John Leguizamo in 1964 (age 60)-- Comedian\/actor David Spade in 1964 (age 60)-- Actor Rhys Ifans in 1967 (age 57)-- Actor Colin Ferguson in 1972 (age 52)-- Actor Jaime Camil in 1973 (age 51)-- Musician Rufus Wainwright in 1973 (age 51)-- Musician Daniel Jones (Savage Garden) in 1973 (age 51)-- Actor Franka Potente in 1974 (age 50)-- Actor A.J. Cook in 1978 (age 46)-- Actor Keegan Allen in 1989 (age 35)-- Actor\/musician Selena Gomez in 1992 (age 32)-- Actor Skyler Gisondo in 1996 (age 28)-- Actor Javon Walton in 2006 (age 18)-- Britain's Prince George of Cambridge in 2013 (age 11)