Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Writer Emma Lazarus in 1849

-- Artist Edward Hopper in 1882

-- U.S. political family matriarch Rose Kennedy in 1890

-- Artist Alexander Calder in 1898

-- Robert "Bob" Dole, longtime U.S. senator/1996 GOP presidential nominee, in 1923

-- Fashion designer Oscar de la Renta in 1932

-- Actor Louise Fletcher in 1934

-- Actor Terence Stamp in 1938 (age 86)

-- Game show host Alex Trebek in 1940

-- Musician George Clinton (Parliament-Funkadelic) in 1941 (age 83)

-- Actor/musician Bobby Sherman in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor Danny Glover in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Don Henley (Eagles) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Writer S.E. Hinton in 1948 (age 76)

-- Musician Alan Menken in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Willem Dafoe in 1955 (age 69)

-- Musician Keith Sweat in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Emily Saliers (Indigo Girls) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Comedian/actor John Leguizamo in 1964 (age 60)

-- Comedian/actor David Spade in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Rhys Ifans in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Colin Ferguson in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Jaime Camil in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Rufus Wainwright in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Daniel Jones (Savage Garden) in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Franka Potente in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor A.J. Cook in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Keegan Allen in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor/musician Selena Gomez in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Skyler Gisondo in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor Javon Walton in 2006 (age 18)

-- Britain's Prince George of Cambridge in 2013 (age 11)