UPI News Service, 07/22/2024



If is the No. 1 streaming movie in the United States, while The Bear tops the online TV chart, according to statistics released Monday by Reelgood for the week of July 11-17. ADVERTISEMENT Top 10 Films 1. If Paramount+ 2. The Beekeeper Prime Video 3. Hillbilly Elegy Netflix 4. Twister Max 4. Twister Max 5. X Kanopy 6. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Netflix FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

2. Presumed Innocent Apple TV+ 3. Sunny Apple TV+ 4. The Boys Prime Video 5. House of the Dragon Max 6. My Lady Jane Prime Video 7. Evil Paramount+ 8. Your Honor Netflix 9. The Acolyte Disney+ 10. Sausage Party: Foodtopia Prime Video

Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.



