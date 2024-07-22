If is the No. 1 streaming movie in the United States, while The Bear tops the online TV chart, according to statistics released Monday by Reelgood for the week of July 11-17.Top 10 Films1. If Paramount+2. The Beekeeper Prime Video3. Hillbilly Elegy Netflix4. Twister Max5. X Kanopy6. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Netflix7. Pearl Prime Video8. Monkey Man Peacock9. Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Max10. A Quiet Place Paramount+Top 10 TV Shows1. The Bear Hulu2. Presumed Innocent Apple TV+3. Sunny Apple TV+4. The Boys Prime Video5. House of the Dragon Max6. My Lady Jane Prime Video7. Evil Paramount+8. Your Honor Netflix9. The Acolyte Disney+10. Sausage Party: Foodtopia Prime Video