Toy maker Mattel unveiled the first-ever autistic Barbie, a new version of the popular doll developed in partnership with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network.

The doll, part of the Barbie Fashionistas collection, comes with a pink finger clip fidget spinner, noise-canceling headphones and a tablet for non-verbal communication.

The autistic Barbie also features an eye gaze shifted slightly to the side, reflecting how some in the autistic community avoid eye contact, as well as articulated elbows and wrists to allow for stimming, hand-flapping and other gestures associated with autism.

"Barbie has always strived to reflect the world kids see and the possibilities they imagine, and we're proud to introduce our first autistic Barbie as part of that ongoing work," Jamie Cygielman, global head of dolls for Mattel, said in a news release. "The doll, designed with guidance from the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, helps to expand what inclusion looks like in the toy aisle and beyond because every child deserves to see themselves in Barbie."

Mattel celebrated the doll's launch with a video on YouTube featuring autism community advocates including mother-daughter duo Precious and Mikko Mirage, autism advocate and creative entrepreneur and Love on the Spectrum star Madison Marilla and autistic fashion designer and visual artist Aarushi Pratap.