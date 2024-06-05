Matt Smith thinks his House of the Dragon character, Daemon Targaryen, would beat Jon Snow from Game of Thrones in a fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 41-year-old actor discussed the theoretical fight during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Smith plays Daemon Targaryen, an ancestor of Jon Snow, on House of the Dragon, a fantasy drama based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood. Kit Harington portrayed Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, based on Martin's A Song of Ice & Fire book series.

On The Tonight Show, Smith said Daemon's dragon, Caraxes, would give him a definite edge over Jon Snow.

"I've got a a dragon," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "Listen, I have a lot of respect... for Jon Snow. Jon Snow is a bad boy, don't get me wrong. Kit Harington, lovely man, lovely guy. I have a lot of respect. But don't get it twisted. I would [expletive] those brothers up, mate."

Smith also teased House of the Dragon Season 2 on The Tonight Show. The series will return for a second season June 16 on HBO and Max.

"Well, there a lot of rifts within the family, as you'd expect. And I think grief -- there's a lot of grief kind of flying around, basically, Jimmy," Smith told Fallon. "And I think that makes people act strange. And so people are acting and reacting, you know, in a very Targaryen way."

"There's a lot of blood, a lot of danger, a lot of madness, just, you know, a load of maniacs in blond wigs," he added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!