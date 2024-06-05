The 48-year-old actor will reprise Tommy Shelby in the upcoming film at Netflix.
Netflix shared the news Tuesday alongside a photo of the movie's script. The film is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Season 1 director Tom Harper.
"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me... It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans," Murphy said in a statement.
Peaky Blinders had a six-season run on BBC Two and BBC One between 2013 and 2022 and also streamed on Netflix.
The British drama followed the Shelby family and the Peaky Blinders crime gang from 1919 to 1934 as they "navigated a world wracked with radical social, economic, and political change."
