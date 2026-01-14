Matt Damon and his family stepped out for the New York City premiere of the Netflix film The Rip Tuesday.

The film, which arrives on the streamer Friday, stars Damon and Ben Affleck as police officers who stumble upon millions and must navigate mounting trust issues.

Damon wore a navy suit with a black shirt, while Affleck wore a black suite with a white shirt to the premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center.

Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor,Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins and Kyle Chandler also star in the feature.

Damon also stars in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which premieres July 17 and follows Odysseus (Damon) as he attempts a long journey home.