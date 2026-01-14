Michael B. Jordan and Rose Byrne were among the stars to attend the National Board of Review Gala Tuesday.

The gala, which took place at New York City's Cipriani 42nd Street, celebrated 2025 honorees for their work in the film industry.

Jordan, 38, wore a black trench coat to the event. The actor had a dual role in the film Sinners, which among the movies honored with a Top Film Award.

Other features to receive such recognition included Avatar: Fire and Ash, F1, Frankenstein, Jay Kelly, Marty Supreme, Rental Family, Train Dreams, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery and Wicked: For Good.

Sinners also received awards for Best Original Screenplay and Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography.

Rose Byrne , who recently won a Golden Globe for If I Had Legs I Would Kick You, was named Best Actress for her work on that film.

She wore a bowtie and a blazer adorned with small stones to the gala.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who received the Best Actor award for his role in One Battle After Another, also attended the event.

One Battle After Another was honored with the Best Film Award, and Paul Thomas Anderson was named Best Director for his work on that movie.