Kiefer Sutherland arrested in alleged ride-share assault case
UPI News Service, 01/14/2026
Kiefer Sutherland was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting a ride-share driver, Los Angeles police officials said.
The incident occurred just after midnight in Hollywood, and the actor, well-known for starring in 24, has since been released on a $50,000 bail.
"This investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a ride-share vehicle, physically assaulted the driver, and made criminal threats toward the victim," a Los Angeles police officer told NBC News.
The driver did not need to be treated for injuries, the New York Times reported.
Sutherland will appear in court Feb. 2.
The actor has been arrested in the past, including in 2009 following an alleged altercation with fashion designer Jack McCollough and in 2007 after a second drunken driving conviction.
