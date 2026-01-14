Kiefer Sutherland was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting a ride-share driver, Los Angeles police officials said.

The incident occurred just after midnight in Hollywood, and the actor, well-known for starring in 24, has since been released on a $50,000 bail.

"This investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a ride-share vehicle, physically assaulted the driver, and made criminal threats toward the victim," a Los Angeles police officer told NBC News.

The driver did not need to be treated for injuries, the New York Times reported.

Sutherland will appear in court Feb. 2.