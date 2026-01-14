90 Day: The Single Life will return to TLC on Feb. 9 with a new season featuring franchise favorites Gino, Colt, Cortney, Pedro, Kim, Sophie, Liz, Julia and Vanja as they search for new relationships.

The series follows former 90 Day Fiance stars navigating dating and breakups after their previous relationships ended.

New episodes will air Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

The companion after show, 90 Day: The Single Life - Between the Sheets, will air after each episode, with cast members, former spouses, family and friends reacting to the drama.