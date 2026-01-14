Amazon MGM Studios released a trailer and poster for Man on the Run, a documentary charting the career of Paul McCartney following the break-up of the Beatles.

The trailer, released Wednesday, features voice-over from McCartney as he describes feeling like his career was over after the Beatles split, and how he decided to start a new band, Wings, with this then-wife, Linda.

The film is directed by Morgan Neville and executive produced by Caitrin Rogers and McCartney.

"Neville chronicles McCartney's solo career as he faces emotional, artistic and personal challenges while defining a new decade of music," the official synopsis reads.

"Through unprecedented access to previously unseen footage, rare archival materials, and deeply personal interviews, the film captures a transformative era -- one marked by reinvention, family unity, artistic risk-taking, and the iconic Wings years."

Man on the Run premieres Feb. 27 on Prime Video.