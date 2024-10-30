Marvel Entertainment is teasing its upcoming Disney+ lineup of films and animations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a look-ahead preview released Wednesday, Marvel Entertainment shared that Daredevil: Born Again, starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio , will land on the streamer March 4, while the animated Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman arrives Jan. 29.

Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as the titular character, also known as Riri Williams, who creates Tony Stark-esque armor.

"I want to build something undeniable," she says in the preview for the series, which premieres June 24.

Season 3 of What If...? airs Dec. 22, while Marvel Zombies drops in October and Eyes of Wakanda streams Aug. 6.

And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Simon Williams who auditions to play Wonder Man, in a miniseries of the same name, which premieres Dec. 2025.

Deadpool & Wolverine, which topped the domestic box office when it premiered earlier this year, will premiere on Disney+ Nov. 12.