Grammy-winning pop star Mariah Carey released a new video at midnight declaring the start of the 2024 Christmas season, now that Halloween is over.

The minute-long commercial for Kay jewelers starts off in black and white and features Carey glamorously dressed as Morticia Addams and dancing the tango with a partner in a creepy-looking house.

A clock strikes 12 and a red velvet and white fur ensemble appears.

"It's time!" sings Carey, who is now seen wearing her signature holiday outfit while sitting on a sleigh filled with gifts.

Meanwhile, her dance partner turns into a snowman as she belts out her classic, "All I Want for Christmas is You."