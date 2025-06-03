Sony Pictures is previewing the film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell.

ADVERTISEMENT

The romantic fantasy film is written by Seth Reiss and directed by Kogonada (Columbus, After Yang).

"What if you could open a doorway and walk through it to re-live a defining moment from your past?" the official synopsis reads.

That's exactly what Sarah (Robbie) and David (Farrell) do in the preview released Tuesday.

After meeting at a wedding and experiencing "a surprising twist of fate," they find themselves staring at a red door standing alone in a forest.

"Maybe we should go through it," David says.

They find themselves exploring David's high school memories and Sarah's memories with her mother, who seemingly died from an illness.

Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also star.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Robbie is well-known for her roles in such films as Suicide Squad and Barbie, while Farrell recently starred in The Penguin and The Batman.

A release date has not yet been announced