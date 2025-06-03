Drake is going on tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Canadian rapper, 38, announced his $ome $pecial $hows 4 U.K. shows Tuesday. He has not performed in Britain and Europe in six years, since his Assassination Vacation tour.

He will be joined by PARTYNEXTDOOR, who collaborated with Drake on the album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. That album dropped in February.

"For the first time in six years, Drake performing the hits, old and new, across the waters," a social media post announcing the performances reads.

The shows begin in Britain on July 20, and wind down in Germany on Sept. 23.

Tickets go on sale Friday.