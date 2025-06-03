Drake is going on tour.The Canadian rapper, 38, announced his $ome $pecial $hows 4 U.K. shows Tuesday. He has not performed in Britain and Europe in six years, since his Assassination Vacation tour.He will be joined by PARTYNEXTDOOR, who collaborated with Drake on the album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. That album dropped in February."For the first time in six years, Drake performing the hits, old and new, across the waters," a social media post announcing the performances reads.The shows begin in Britain on July 20, and wind down in Germany on Sept. 23.Tickets go on sale Friday.