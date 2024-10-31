'Making of Gladiator II' special to air Nov. 18 on CBS
UPI News Service, 10/31/2024
Gladiator fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at the film's sequel, Gladiator II, in a new TV special.
CBS announced the primetime special The Making of Gladiator II in a press release Thursday.
The Making of Gladiator II gives an inside look at all aspects of production, "from the grand scope of the set -- including reconstructing Ancient Rome -- to characters, combat training, costumes, historical accuracy, scoring and more."
The special also features the film's cast and director Ridley Scott, and gives insights into Scott's filmmaking.
