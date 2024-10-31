Comedian Bill Burr and singer-songwriter Charli XCX will host November episodes of Saturday Night Live.

NBC said in a press release Thursday that Burr, 56, will host the Nov. 9 episode of the late-night sketch comedy show. It will mark Burr's second time as SNL host.

Burr is an actor and comedian currently on tour with his Bill Burr Live stand-up comedy show. He will perform a series of dates in California beginning Nov. 17.

Singer-songwriter Mk.gee will perform as musical guest Nov. 9 on SNL, marking his debut on the show. The music artist is presently touring to promote his debut album, Two Star & The Dream Police.

On Nov. 16, British singer-songwriter Charli XCX, 32, will pull double duty as SNL host and musical guest. It will be her first time hosting and third time performing.

Charli XCX released her sixth studio album, Brat, in June and a remix version of the album in October.

Actor and comedian John Mulaney was previously announced to host the Nov. 2 episode of SNL. Chappell Roan will appear as musical guest.