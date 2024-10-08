Country music stars Luke Combs and Eric Church are planning a Concert for Carolina fundraiser to aid those whose lives have been devastated by Hurricane Helene.

"I told y'all I had something big planned for Carolina. One of the ways we're helping is a benefit concert at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 26th! This concert took so much planning, work, and coordination from so many people," Combs wrote on social media Monday.

"I'm so thankful to everyone who helped make this a possibility on such short notice. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday and 100% of all proceeds will be going directly to those who need it most. For updates, details, and ways you can help, please visit http://concertforcarolina.com."

Billy Strings and James Taylor are also set to perform at the event, which will be hosted by Caleb Pressley and Marty Smith. It is to take place in Charlotte, N.C.

"This is my home. It's in every fiber of who I am. Our family members, friends, neighbors and communities are in dire need. I'm honored to share the stage with an incredible lineup in order to help meet those needs. Through the dark, light will shine," Church remarked.