Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Diplomat Season 2.

The Diplomat is a political thriller created by Homeland, West Wing and Grey's Anatomy writer and producer Debora Cahn.

The show follows Kate Wyler (Russell), the new U.S. ambassador to Britain, as she navigates political crises and her rocky marriage to her husband and former diplomat Hal (Sewell).

Season 2 will see Kate attempt to investigate British prime minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) and unexpectedly reunite with Hal, who survived the attack in London at the end of Season 1.

The trailer ends by introducing Janney as U.S. vice president Grace Penn. The actress is best known for playing C.J. Cregg on The West Wing and Bonnie Plunkett on Mom.

David Gyasi, Ato Essandoh and Ali Ahn also star.

The Diplomat Season 2 premieres Oct. 31 on Netflix.