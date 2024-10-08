Season 2 of the young-adult horror-drama, Goosebumps: The Vanishing, is set to premiere Jan. 10 on Disney+ and Hulu.

David Schwimmer stars in the eight new episodes of the anthology series, based on R.L. Stine's books Stay Out of the Basement, The Haunted Car, Monster Blood, The Girl Who Cried Monster, The Ghost Next Door and Welcome to Camp Nightmare.

The Friends icon will play Anthony Brewer, "a former botany professor who has immersed himself in science and mystery," according to the streaming services.

The cast also includes Ana Ortiz, Jayden Bartels, Sam McCarthy, Elijah M. Cooper, Galilea La Salvia, Francesca Noel and Stony Blyden.

Season 1 aired in 2023 with Justin Long leading the ensemble.