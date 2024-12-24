New Line Cinema's anime movie, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, is set for digital home video release on Friday.

The movie is inspired by the works of J.R.R. Tolkien and is set 183 years before the events of the original Lord of the Rings trilogy of films.

Succession Emmy winner Brian Cox leads the voice cast of medieval king of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand.

Gaia Wise plays Hammerhand's daughter, Hera; Luke Pasqualino plays Wulf, Hera's childhood friend, who wants to bring down her family's kingdom after his own father is killed; and Miranda Otto reprises her Lord of the Rings role of Eowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the film's narrator.

The film opens in theaters on Dec. 13.