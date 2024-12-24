Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan's next project has been revealed.

Christopher Nolan 's next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," Universal Pictures announced Monday.

"The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

The screen adaptation of the ancient Greek poem about a hero's perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War is expected to start filming next year.

It will star Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron.

Nolan's other films include Memento, Insomnia, the Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar, Inception, Dunkirk, Tenet and Oppenheimer.