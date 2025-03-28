Sony Pictures and Nintendo announced the live-action film adaptation of popular video game franchise The Legend of Zelda will release in theaters March 26, 2027.

The release date for the film, co-produced by Sony and Nintendo, was announced on the new Nintendo Today app on Friday.

Wes Ball (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) is attached to direct. No casting or scripting information has been released.

The news comes about a year and a half since Zelda series creator Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed the franchise would be turned into a live-action film produced by Miyamoto and Avi Arad.

"I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films," Miyamoto wrote on social media. "I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it."

The Legend of Zelda games feature a young warrior named Link and the titular Princess Zelda attempting to protect the kingdom of Hyrule from the machinations of the evil warlock Ganondorf.

Nintendo's most recent foray into the cinema, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which released in April 2023, grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide.