Lucy Dacus shared a live performance of "Bullseye," her collaboration with Hozier from her new album, Forever is a Feeling.

The video, posted to YouTube on Friday, features Dacus and Hozier performing the song live at the National Gallery of Ireland.

The performance was recorded by Other Voices, a winter music festival and TV series.

"Inexpressibly grateful to this man for lending his voice to this song, you have my admiration and respect always," Dacus wrote on Instagram.

Dacus also released a lyric video for the studio version of "Bullseye."

Forever is a Feeling released Friday in stores and on various music platforms.