Lucy Dacus shared a live performance of "Bullseye," her collaboration with Hozier from her new album, Forever is a Feeling.The video, posted to YouTube on Friday, features Dacus and Hozier performing the song live at the National Gallery of Ireland.The performance was recorded by Other Voices, a winter music festival and TV series."Inexpressibly grateful to this man for lending his voice to this song, you have my admiration and respect always," Dacus wrote on Instagram.Dacus also released a lyric video for the studio version of "Bullseye."Forever is a Feeling released Friday in stores and on various music platforms.