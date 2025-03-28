EGOT winner Viola Davis attended the Hollywood premiere of her film G20, in which she portrays a U.S. president.

In the movie, she plays Danielle Sutton, who is navigating the immediate aftermath of an attack during the G20 summit that had brought together 20 leaders from around the globe.

"After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride," the official synopsis reads.

Davis wore a strapless red dress to the premiere Thursday.

Cast members Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramon Rodriguez, Douglas Hodge, Sabrina Impacciatore, Christopher Farrar and Anthony Starr also attended the event.