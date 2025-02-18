Saturday Night Live has announced the hosts and musical guests for its first two episodes of March. SNL returns with new, live episodes March 1.

Shane Gillis will host the March 1 episode, with Tate McRae to perform as musical guest.

Gillis was hired by the show in 2019, but was fired before the season premiere when remarks in past videos came to light. He hosted the show for the first time last year.

Lady Gaga will host and perform music on March 8. It is her second time hosting and fifth performing music on the show.

Gillis currently stars on the Netflix series Tires, which he co-created with Steve Gerben and John McKeever. Gaga's album Mayhem drops March 7 and McRae's third album, So Close to What, releases Friday.

Saturday Night Live aired its 50th anniversary special Sunday.