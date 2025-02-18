Apple TV+ is previewing Dope Thief, Ridley Scott's crime drama starring Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura.

Henry and Moura portray lifetime friends Ray and Manny, respectively, who have made a career of scamming drug dealers.

Their scheme takes a dangerous turn, however, when "they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern Seaboard," an official synopsis reads.

The preview, released Tuesday, shows the duo setting a house on fire and driving away.

"You took our money and dope," an ominous voice says through Ray's walkie talkie. "Now I have to kill everybody you know."

The eight-episode series was inspired by Dennis Tafoya's 2009 novel. Scott, who most recently directed Gladiator II, is one of the show's executive producers, and the director of episode 1. The show is created, written and executive produced by Peter Craig.

Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Nesta Cooper, Amir Arison, Dustin Nguyen and Ving Rhames also star.

Dope Thief streams its first pair of episodes March 14.