Punisher, White Tiger appear in 'Daredevil: Born Again' teaser
UPI News Service, 02/18/2025
Marvel Entertainment is previewing the upcoming Daredevil sequel, which lands on Disney+ March 4.
In the Daredevil: Born Again trailer released Tuesday, viewers get a quick glimpse of Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and White Tiger (the late Kamar de los Reyes).
"I was raised to believe in grace," says Matt Murdock, better known as Daredevil (Charlie Cox), in the preview. "That we can be transformed into a better person. But I was also raised to believe in retribution."
