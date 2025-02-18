Marvel Entertainment is previewing the upcoming Daredevil sequel, which lands on Disney+ March 4.

In the Daredevil: Born Again trailer released Tuesday, viewers get a quick glimpse of Punisher ( Jon Bernthal ) and White Tiger (the late Kamar de los Reyes).

"I was raised to believe in grace," says Matt Murdock, better known as Daredevil (Charlie Cox), in the preview. "That we can be transformed into a better person. But I was also raised to believe in retribution."

Viewers also see Vincent D'Onofrio, who portrays Wilson Fisk, or Kingpin.

Other cast members include Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page.

Daredevil: Born Again is a sequel to the Netflix show that aired through 2018. Marvel previously released a trailer for the series in January.