Ketchup Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation released the official trailer for The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie on Tuesday. The film opens March 14 in theaters.

Daffy Duck, Porky Pig (both voiced by Eric Bauza ) and Petunia Pig (Candi Milo) star in the sci-fi comedy. When a scientist discovers aliens, it's up to the Looney Tunes to save the Earth.

The new trailer trailer shows the trio getting splattered with alien goo and getting beamed up to the spaceship. Quotes from critics call the film "The funniest movie of the year" and "cinematic gold."

The film screened at animation festivals in 2024 where it received its first reviews. The film was originally scheduled to open Feb. 28. Another trailer was released in December.

The Day the Earth Blew Up is directed by Peter Browngardt. It also features the voices of Peter MacNicol, Wayne Knight and Laraine Newman.