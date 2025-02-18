Hulu has released the first photos from the upcoming original film Control Freak. The horror film premieres March 13 on the streaming service.

Kelly Marie Tran stars as a motivational speaker who discovers an itch on the back of her head is actually a demon. It is writer/director Shal Ngo's adaptation of his own short film Control from the 2021 anthology Bite Size Halloween.

Miles Robbins co-stars as her husband, Toan Le as her father and Kieu Chinh as her aunt.

Photos show Tran drawing blood from her head and burning incense. Another shows Robbins looking on in shock.

Tran also stars in comedy The Wedding Banquet, in theaters April 18.