Iconic horror author Stephen King will see several of his stories adapted for TV and the big screen in the coming months.

A film adaptation of King's short story The Monkey opens in theaters Friday, while his novel The Running Man is getting a movie remake that opens in November. Carrie, previously brought to life in an iconic 1976 film, will now become a series.

Read on to learn more about upcoming adaptations of King's works.

'The Monkey'

The 1980 horror short story by Stephen King follows a man whose family is haunted by a cursed monkey toy that causes deaths and other catastrophes throughout the years.

The story is being adapted as a new film written and directed by Osgood Perkins (Longlegs) and starring Theo James in dual roles of twin brothers Hal and Bill. Tatiana Maslany and Elijah Wood also star.

The Monkey opens in theaters Friday. Neon released a teaser for the film in August that shows the titular monkey and a blood-soaked James.

'The Life of Chuck'

Stephen King 's novella, which is composed of three linked short stories, was published in his 2020 collection If It Bleeds. The novella moves backward in time, starting with the character Chuck's death, then exploring moments from his life.

Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House) is helming a film adaptation, which stars Tom Hiddleston as Chuck. The movie, like the novella, is broken into three parts, and also stars Karen Gillan, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Mark Hamill.

Neon is distributing the film, but an official release date has not yet been announced.

'Carrie'

King's 1974 horror novel follows teen outcast Carrie White, "who gradually discovers that she has telekinetic powers," according to an official book synopsis. The story inspired Brian De Palma's 1976 film of the same name, starring Sissy Spacek, John Travolta and Piper Laurie.

Mike Flanagan and Amazon MGM Studios are developing a new series inspired by Carrie. The show is described as "a bold and timely reimagining" of King's story, according to an official synopsis.

The series does not yet have a release date.

'The Running Man'

King's 1982 dystopian thriller, released under the pen name Richard Bachman, predicts a grim future. The story is set in 2025 and follows Ben Richards, a father trying to generate the money he needs to cure his sick daughter.

"His last chance is entering a game show called The Running Man where the objective is to elude police and specially trained trackers for a month," an official synopsis reads.

Edgar Wright (Last Night in Soho) will direct an upcoming movie adaptation, which stars Glen Powell, Colman Domingo, Josh Brolin, Katy O'Brian and Daniel Ezra.

The book inspired the previous 1987 film adaptation starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Running Man is slated to open in theaters Nov. 7.

'The Long Walk'

Like The Running Man, King's 1979 novel was released under his Richard Bachman pen name. The story takes place in a dystopian future where each year, 100 teenagers take part in a contest where they walk from Maine to Florida and are killed if their pace falls below four miles an hour.

Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend) will direct a film adaptation starring Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Roman Griffin Davis, Charlie Plummer, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Ben Wang, Jordan Gonzalez, Josua Odjick, Judy Greer and Mark Hamill.

Filming is complete, but a release date has yet to be announced.