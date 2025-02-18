DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc. are teaming up on a "music-driven series" featuring Timbaland as the show's executive music producer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be@rbrick is an animated, 13-episode show inspired by the collectible toys of the same name.

Brianna Bryan lends her voice to the character Jasmine Finch, a musician. She and her fellow band members "pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same," an official synopsis reads.

"But it won't be easy to do when living in a world where everyone's role is chosen for them and where the painted-on look you receive when you graduate from high school determines who you'll be for the rest of your life," the description continues.

In addition to Bryan, Skyla I'Lece, Isaiah Crews, Alison Jaye and Noah Bentley also lend their voices to Be@rbrick characters.

Timbaland was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2024.

Be@rbrick premieres on Apple TV+ beginning March 21.